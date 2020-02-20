Taoiseach appoints outgoing Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne to Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appointed outgoing Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne to the Seanad.

The outgoing Chief Whip who lost his seat following this month’s election has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by the election of Frank Feighan to the Dáil for the Sligo-Leitrim consituency.

Following the appointment, Leo Varadkar said Deputy Kyne has never been afraid to take principled positions and performed his duties as Chief Whip in the previous Dáil with exceptional tact and ability.

Deputy Kyne will also continue in his role as outgoing Minister for the Gaeltacht for the duration of this caretaker government.