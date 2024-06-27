Galway Bay FM

Taoiseach appoints Galway Senator Seán Kyne Deputy Leader of the Seanad

The Taoiseach has appointed Galway based Senator Seán Kyne as the Seanad’s Deputy Leader and Leader of the Fine Gael group.

He takes over the positions from Regina Doherty, who was elected to the European Parliament at the recent elections.

A former Galway West TD, Seán served at Cabinet both as Chief Whip and as a Minister of State.

Simon Harris says with Sean’s experience across the Oireachtas, he will make a fine leader in the Seanad.

