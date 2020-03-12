Taoiseach announces serious nationwide measures to combat spread of coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The following measures to combat Covid-19 will come into effect from 6pm today until 29 March:

Schools colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow.

Teaching will be done online or remotely.

State-run “cultural institutions” will close.

Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

People arriving at airports and ports will be fully informed and should self isolate if they develop symptoms.

If possible work remotely or stagger working times and break times.

Outside of work, social interaction should be reduced as much as possible.

Shops should remain open and public transport will continue to operate.

Public and businesses urged to take a sensible and level headed approach.

Mr Varadkar said the public and businesses need to take a sensible approach.

The Taoiseach said the National Public Health Emergency Team met last night and updated its guidelines.

He said for most people the disease will be mild, but for older people and those with underlying conditions the situation is more serious.

Leo Varadkar said there will be many more cases of Covid-19 and we must face the tragic reality that more people will die.