Taoiseach announces major zero-emissions fuel facility to be built in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has announced that a major zero-emissions fuel facility is to be built in Galway City.

Micheal Martin made the announcement during the keynote address at a conference on renewable energy held at the G Hotel this afternoon.

The Galway Hydrogen Hub will be based at Galway Harbour, and is being heralded as Ireland’s first ‘hydrogen valley’.

It will research, produce and use renewable hydrogen gas.

John O Sullivan is Project Manager for SSE Renewables on the GH2 project.

He explains what it’s all about.