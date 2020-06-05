Taoiseach announces acceleration of roadmap to leave lockdown with phases reduced from 5 to 4.

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The government has announced a significant speeding up of the lockdown restrictions with the plan reduced from five phases to four.

All retail shops will open from Monday – while pubs with restaurant licences, hotels and the wider hospitality sector will be allowed to open from June 29th.

From Monday people will be allowed to travel anywhere in their county – with all restrictions on movement being lifted at the end of this month.

Playgrounds and outdoor summer camps can re-open next week – while groups of up to 6 people can meet indoors or outdoors with social distancing.

Up to 25 people can now attend funerals, where as only 10 family or close friends were permitted in attendance in phase one.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the final phase will now start on July 20th – not in August as previously planned.