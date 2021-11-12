Taoiseach and Education Minister visiting Galway to announce two new schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach and Education Minister are visiting Galway today for a series of engagements – including the announcement of two new schools.

Micheál Martin and Norma Foley began their trip this morning with a visit to the EasyFix plant in Ballinasloe.

They then travelled to St. Teresa’s Special School at Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre – where project approval was announced for an 8 classroom new school.

In the afternoon, they’ll visit Scoil Chaitríona in Renmore where they’ll announce two new 24 classroom builds for both the junior and senior schools.

The visit will conclude this afternoon at NUI Galway, where a plaque will be unveiled at the Lambe Institute for Translational Research.

Speaking to Galway Talks from Ballinasloe, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new schools being announced today are long overdue.