Taoiseach agrees to raise East Galway youth services with Children’s Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has agreed to raise the issue of a summer youth service for East Galway and Roscommon with the Children’s Minister, Katherine Zappone.

The matter was raised by Galway-Roscommon T.D Eugene Murphy, in the Dáil this week.

He says hundreds of children will lose out on the provision of youth clubs during the summer because Youth Work Ireland has lost the contract to provide such services.

It’s understood a new provider will re-instate youth services in the area from September.

The Taoiseach agreed in the Dáil to raise the issue with Minister Zappone in a bid to resolve the matter.

More at 3