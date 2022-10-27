Tanzanian youth arrive in Galway to discuss local climate action

GBFM News – Young people from Tanzania are in Galway this week – to meet with local youth to discuss climate action.

It’s part of an EU funded climate programme known as SAUTI-Youth, which links Ireland with the African country.

Earlier this year, a group from Galway travelled to Tanzania to learn about climate issues and how young people are engaging in solutions.

This week, a group from Tanzania has arrived in the city, to visit local youth groups and witness the work being done here.

Michelle Aivazola (Ava-zola) of the Galway SAUTI Youth branch sets out what the programme hopes to accomplish.