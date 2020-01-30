Tánaiste warns of Brexit uncertainty ahead of city meeting on UK departure from EU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste Simon Coveney will attend a special Brexit meeting in the city this evening, after the European Parliament last evening (Wed) gave its final approval to the Brexit Deal.

The event will take place in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill, at 7.30pm, on the eve of Britain’s departure from the EU.

It will be addressed by top industry experts, as well as Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon and Local Enterprise Office CEO Breda Fox.

Exporters, employers and the general public will have an opportunity to voice their concerns and have their questions answered

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says a lot has been achieved to date to protect Ireland post Brexit.

However, he warned there is still great uncertainty ahead and much more work to do – as Ireland’s economy is tied closely to that of the UK.