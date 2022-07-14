Tánaiste visiting Galway to announce 200 new jobs at Medtronic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tánasite Leo Varadkar is visiting the city tomorrow to announce 200 new jobs at Medtronic.

He’ll also be opening the new European Hub for multinational firm Diligent Corporation at Bonham Quay.

The Tánaistes first stop tomorrow will be to cut the red ribbon on software firm Diligent’s new European Hub at Bonham Quay.

The new office, overlooking the docklands, was chosen due to the excellent pool of local talent, as well as Galway’s reputation as Ireland’s most multicultural city.

Next, Leo Varadker will make his way to the Medtronic campus at Parkmore – where he’ll announce 200 new jobs to mark the company’s 40th anniversary in Ireland.

The new roles will be in the field of research and development, and will build on the existing workforce of more than 3 thousand staff at the Parkmore and Mervue plants.

A global leader in the medtech sector, Medtronic employs over 90 thousand people across 150 countries worldwide.