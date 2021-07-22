Tánaiste to attend remote working events in city and county

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will attend two remote working events in the city and county tomorrow.

At 10 o’clock tomorrow morning the Tánaiste and the CEO of the Western Development Commission Tómas Ó Siocháin will visit the Ballinasloe Connected Hub as part of the ‘Making Remote Work Campaign.’

The campaign aims to encourage more staff and employers to capitalise on remote working opportunities and to raise awareness of connected hubs like the one in Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile, at 1.30 pm Leo Varadkar will attend a sod-turning ceremony at Bowling Green to mark the beginning of construction of the new Portershed campus in the city.

The Portershed expansion project, which is led by Galway City Innovation District will see the redevelopment of a warehouse in Bowling Green and the nearby old Connacht Tribune offices into a new co-working space.

CEO of the Portershed Mary Rodgers says they’re very excited to see the much anticipated project getting underway.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.