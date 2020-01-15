Tanaiste to attend Brexit meeting in Galway city on eve of exit day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste Simon Coveney will attend a special meeting in Galway city in two weeks time on all matters to do with Brexit.

The event will take place in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill, at 7.30pm on January 30th, the eve of Britain’s departure from the EU.

It will be addressed by top industry experts, as well as Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon and Local Enterprise Office CEO Breda Fox.

On the night, exporters, employers and the general public will have an opportunity to voice their concerns and have their questions answered.

The event has been organised by Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton who says it’s important for people to hear from the Tanaiste at this crucial Brexit juncture…