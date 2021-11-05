Tánaiste set to formally open new extension at GMIT enterprise hub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will travel to the city today (Fri) to formally open the new extension to GMIT’s Enterprise Ireland funded innovation hub and medical imaging suite.

The development also provides a co-working space; an events space; social hubs and breakout meeting and networking areas.

The Tánaiste will also open the new Medical Imaging Suite operated by the Enterprise Ireland Medical and Engineering Technology Gateway.

The opening ceremony will take place at lunchtime.

Photo – GMIT iHubs