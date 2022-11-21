Tanaiste says slow pace of development at UHG “extremely frustrating”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tanaiste has admitted that the slow pace of development at UHG is “extremely frustrating”.

Leo Varadkar was responding to questions over what the Government is doing to tackle red-tape holding up capital projects – like the long awaited new emergency department.

Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv argued the process is far too convoluted and requires multiple stages, with significant delays at every stage.

And the Tánaiste accepted the process is slow – but said a balance has to be struck.