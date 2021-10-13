Tanáiste says planning application for new Emergency Department at UHG expected shortly

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: The Tanáiste says he expects a long-awaited planning application for a new Emergency Department at UHG will be lodged shortly.

An application was originally due to be submitted by the end of 2018 – but delays arose from a decision to widen the scope of the project.

The original project brief was for a dedicated Emergency Department but this was redesigned to incorporate maternity and paediatric services.

Works are currently ongoing at UHG to develop a temporary emergency department, to enable the construction of the new unit.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar admitted that the current ED at UHG is one of the worst in the country.