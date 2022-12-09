Tanaiste says new National Construction Technology Centre in Galway will enable faster, better building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tánaiste says the new National Construction Technology Centre at University of Galway will help us build more, build faster, and build better.

Leo Varadkar launched Construct Innovate at a special event this afternoon, before taking a guided tour of the Alice Perry Engineering Building.

The new centre aims to accelerate research and innovation in the construction sector and position Ireland as a global leader.

Speaking outside University of Galway this afternoon, the Tánaiste said Construct Innovate will play an extremely important role.