Tanaiste says IDA lands in Ballinasloe “under-utilised” following high-level meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanáiste Leo Varadkar has said the IDA lands in Ballinasloe have been “under-utilised” following a high-level meeting today.

He met with the West Regional Enterprise Plan to hear their case for the need for Government investment in the town and surrounding areas.

The REP’s steering group is comprised of representatives from bodies including local authorities, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and Higher and Further Education Institutes.

Following today’s meeting, Leo Varadkar acknowledged the recent job losses at Aptar in Ballinasloe, and the closure of Shannonbridge Power Plant today.

He highlighted the 50 acres of unused land in the IDA industrial park and associated high quality premises – which he referred to as “under-utilised”.

Speaking today, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said it’s been a difficult few months for the area…

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan spoke to the Tanaiste after the meeting.

She says investment in the IDA lands in Ballinasloe is key to the future of the town…

