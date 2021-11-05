Tánaiste says expansion at GMIT innovation hub will drive job growth in Galway

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says a new extension to GMIT’s innovation hub being launched this afternoon will drive job growth in Galway.

The Tánaiste will formally cut the ribbon on the development at the Dublin Road campus this lunchtime.

Also being launched this afternoon is a new Medical Imaging Suite operated by the Enterprise Ireland Medical and Engineering Technology Gateway.

The extension has doubled the size of the iHub at GMIT – which now stands at 2,400m2.

It includes space for eleven dedicated MedTech R&D units and seven incubation units for start-ups in the Software, Digital Tech and Connected Health sectors.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Leo Varadkar says the new extension will drive job growth in Galway.