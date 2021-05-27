Tánaiste says Chanelle expansion to Ballinasloe represents further evidence of attractiveness of East Galway town

print

The Tánaiste says Chanelle Pharma’s decision to expand with a new base in Ballinasloe is further evidence of the attractiveness of Ballinasloe as a place to invest.

Leo Varadkar made the comments as Chanelle Pharma announced it’s to create 60 jobs over the next five years in East Galway at its new Ballinasloe base.

The Irish pharma company which is headquartered in Loughrea is expanding to Ballinasloe with an investment worth €5 million.

This will also see the company invest in warehousing and new manufacturing operations at the 65,000 square foot facility, at the former Aptar site.

Aptar ceased production at the IDA park base last year with the loss of 115 jobs.

Chanelle is to relocate its pet distribution business from Loughrea to IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Ballinasloe.

Chanelle Pharma is one of the largest indigenous based Irish manufacturers of human and animal health pharma, exporting to over 90 countries and recently doubling capacity.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it’s a positive development following the job losses at Aptar and will likely attract further investment in the town.

Galway Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says Ballinasloe has a pro-active community, business and Town Team group and together with Ballinasloe Area Community Development, they have worked together to showcase Ballinasloe as an excellent choice for investment.

She says the move is a major win for the town and the jobs will create wonderful opportunities for people living all around Ballinasloe, East Galway and South Roscommon.

