Tánaiste praises significant contribution of Galway Technology Centre to Ireland’s tech sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has praised the significant contribution of Galway Technology Centre to Ireland’s thriving tech sector.

Speaking at a special event to mark the 25th anniversary of the centre, he said it’s been crucial in attracting Foreign Direct Investment and creating thousands of jobs.

As part of the event, the GTC – based at Mervue Business Park – is officially launching a major expansion that’s projected to create up to 12,500 jobs across the West over the next 15 years.

It’ll bring the total size of Galway Technology Centre to 72,000 square foot, and increase the number of floors at the facility from two, to four.

The GTC was first established as a social enterprise in 1994 in the wake of the closure of Digital Equipment Corporation.

At that time, it was seen as a hammer blow to Galway, with almost 800 direct job losses and several hundred indirect positions.

Addressing today's anniversary event, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the GTC has done "incredible" things over the past 25 years