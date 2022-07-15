Tánaiste praises driving role of Medtronic in medtech sector as 200 new jobs announced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has praised the role of Medtronic in driving Ireland’s medtech sector as he announced 200 jobs in the city.

The jobs are described as high-calibre and diverse, with roles including biomechanical and biomedical engineers, data experts, pharmacists and chemists.

It builds on a workforce of more than 3 thousand people employed at Medtronic plants in Mervue and Parkmore.

Speaking at the event, Leo Varadkar said he expects more investment in Galway to be announced in the near future.