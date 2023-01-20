Tanaiste pledges to “follow up” on permission for proposed Gort biogas plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tanaiste has pledged he will “follow up” on the granting of permission to a controversial biogas plant in Gort.

The facility was given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanala after being rejected by Galway County Council.

It’s faced fierce local opposition – with campaigners arguing while the plant is fine is principle, the location close to the town is unacceptable.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon argued Galway County Council ruled it’s completely contrary to the proper planning and development of the area.

He said nonetheless, it was given the green light by An Bord Pleanala – and guidelines are now needed at national level to prevent a recurrence.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin pledged to follow up on the decision made.