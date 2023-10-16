Galway Bay FM

Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opens new health facilities in Tuam

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he’s very impressed by the new health facilities in Tuam, which he has officially opened

He also praised the very generous donation for the Community Nursing Unit provided by Joe and Helen O’Toole

The facility forms part of the Tuam Health Campus, located at the Old Grove Hospital site.

The overall campus represents an investment of around €50m and also hosts a primary care centre, an ambulance base, and mental health day hospital.

The Tanaiste spoke to Sarah Slevin just after the opening.

