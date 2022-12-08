Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to visit Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leo Varadkar is to visit Galway tomorrow for a series of engagements across the county.

The Tanaiste will be visiting Connemara, Galway City, and Athenry.

Leo Varadkar will be hitting the road early, with his first stop at Kylemore Abbey in Connemara shortly after 9am.

He’ll then travel to University of Galway, where he’ll be attending the launch of Construct Innovate at mid-day.

Construct Innovate is Ireland’s National Construction Technology Centre – and aims to make Ireland a global leader in research and innovation in the sector.

To round off his trip to Galway, The Tanaiste will pay a late afternoon visit to the Bia Innovator Campus in Athenry at 4.45pm.