Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tánaiste Simon Coveney has left the door open on Galway being chosen by the Government for a green city project.

The idea has been mooted by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly.

Deputy Connolly put forward the idea in the context of the large protests by students last week demanding action against climate change from the government.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…