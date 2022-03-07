Tánaiste highly critical of ESB over situation at Derrybrien Wind Farm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tánaiste has sharply criticised the ESB over the situation at Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala refused substitute consent for the development – which has seen the farm shut down operations in recent weeks.

Since 2019, the state is paying €15 thousand in EU fines every day for failing to adhere to proper standards – with around €13m paid to date.

The matter was raised by Deputy Ciaran Cannon in the Dáil, who wanted to know how long Ireland will continue to pay these daily fines.

Speaking in response, Leo Varadkar said the ESB has “not covered itself in glory” over the long-running saga.

He said the ESB may have to demolish the wind farm – but a decision must be made soon.