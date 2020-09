Galway Bay fm newsroom – Swimming pools and leisure facilities in Tuam and Ballinasloe may have to close due to COVID pressures.

The sports and leisure facilities are owned by Galway Co Council and the information was given to Councillors at their monthly meeting this afternoon.

The concerns follow this week’s statement from the board of the Leisureland facility in Salthill that it has financial concerns over its pool and gym for 2021.

