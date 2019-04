Galway Bay fm newsroom – A swimming ban which has been in place at a city beach for almost 5 years, has finally been lifted.

The city council has lifted the bathing ban at Ballyloughane beach based on water sample results which show recent results have been good to excellent.

Local Councillor Terry o' Flaherty says it's reassuring to finally take down the bathing advisory signs which have been in place at Ballyloughane since 2014.