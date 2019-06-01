Swim ban lifted at Silver Strand and Salthill beaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A swim ban has been lifted at Silver Strand and Salthill beaches.

Earlier this week, a ‘do not swim’ notice was erected at Silverstrand, Blackrock and Salthill, while a warning advisory was posted at Grattan Road.

It was due to high levels of intestinal enterococci bacteria.

Following re-testing of bathing water by Galway City Council, the HSE has advised that the prohibition notices on Blackrock and Silverstrand bathing areas may be removed with immediate effect.

All swim ban signs were taken down by council staff this afternoon.