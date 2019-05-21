Sweeney Oil wins prestigious Irish language award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sweeney Oil has been announced as the winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2019 and is named the New Tribe of Galway.

Gaeltacht Minister, Seán Kyne made the announcement at an awards ceremony last night which recognises businesses that make an effort to incorporate the Irish language into their everyday work.

Sweeney Oil was named the winner of the ‘Services’ category and then went on to scoop the overall award.

Other winners on the night were KD Autoparts which won in the ‘Retail’ category, The Kings Head which won in the ‘Hospitality & Tourism’ category and Big O Taxis which is the winner of the ‘Other Companies’ category.

The Galmont Hotel & Spa was given Bronnadh Speisialta na Moltóirí, a special award to acknowledge a business which has entered the Gradam for the first time.

Galway Volunteer Centre was also presented with a two-year scholarship on the language acquisition course at NUI Galway.

Photo: Gaillimh le Gaeilge