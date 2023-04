Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sweden’s former head epidemiologist is to address a conference in the city this evening on the response to COVID-19.

Dr. Anders Tengell will join former member of NPHET, Professor Martin Cormican, to examine how different countries handled the pandemic.

The event takes place at the Human Biology Building at University of Galway this evening at 5pm.

University of Galway Professor Martin Cormican explains what they’ll be looking at.

Photo – Wiki