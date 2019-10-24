Suvey finds serious lack of alcohol treatment services in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a serious lack of alcohol treatment services in the city.

That’s one of the key findings following a consultation on the Alcohol Plan for Galway which aims to reduce alcohol related harm.

The consultation involved a survey of various groups such as students, the HSE, Gardai and youth organisations who were asked to outline key areas of concern surrounding alcohol.

The findings were presented at City Hall this week with the exposure of children to alcohol and the availability of alcohol treatment among the top issues highlighted.

Other key concerns included alcohol related crime, underage drinking, the availability of cheap alcohol and public drinking.

More at 10am as Dr. Ann Hope of Galway City Alcohol Forum says the poor level of treatment services needs to be addressed….