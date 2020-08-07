Suspected cases of Covid-19 double in Galway hospitals over the last three days

Galway Bay fm Newsroom:

Suspected cases of Covid-19 have doubled in Galway hospitals over the last three days.

There is one patient being treated for the virus in ICU in Galway today, as nationwide the number of new confirmed cases continues to rise.

One patient is being treated for Covid-19 in ICU at UHG today, while one further ICU patient is awaiting a test result of the virus.

HSE figures show that there are 16 suspected cases of the virus undergoing general treatment in Galway Hospitals, up from 8 on Tueday.

15 of these tests have been carried out at UHG and 1 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationwide, there are 12 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital today, with a further 121 patients awaiting test results of the virus.

Meanwhile, there are currently 5 Covid-19 patients attending ICU in Irish hospitals – with one patient using a ventilator.