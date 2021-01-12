Survivors of Tuam Mother and Baby Home anxiously await report publication

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes say they’re feeling anxious and overwhelmed ahead of the publication of today’s report.

The Commission of Investigation’s findings from five years of work will be made public this afternoon.

Mary Harney, who was born in the Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork in the 1940s, says the publication of today’s report will be a historic moment.

The Commission of Investigation’s work over the last five years looked at 18 homes.

It’s expected to show that out of 57 thousand children born in the institutions, 9,000 died.

Tom Ward was born in the Tuam mother and baby home and Teresa O’Sullivan is also a survivor of the home – tune in to Galway Bay fm news to hear their thoughts.

The cabinet is meeting at the moment to consider the findings before they’re presented to survivors early this afternoon.

The Taoiseach will issue a state apology tomorrow and there have been calls for a redress scheme to be made available.

It’s also expected counselling services will also be made available to survivors – while a Barnardos helpline is now open on 01 454 6388.