Survivors and former residents of Mother and Baby homes updated on Institutional Burials Bill

From Galway Galway Bay FM newsroom- Survivors and former residents of Mother and Baby homes have been informed that a draft Institutional Burials Bill will be brought before cabinet on Tuesday.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’ Gorman has written to representatives of survivors and former residents of Mother and Baby homes, to inform them of the progress in the proposed legislation.

The law is aimed at supporting the excavation, exhumation and, where possible, identification of remains so that they can be reburied with dignity.