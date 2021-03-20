Surveys underway in rural East Galway for rollout of National Broadband Plan

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Surveys are beginning in some rural areas of East Galway for the rollout of high speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

Local TD Denis Naughten says Ballymoe, Glinsk, Knockogonnell, Killsallagh, Derryvode and Flaskagh Beg are being surveyed for the rollout of 500mb internet by the end of 2023.

The NBP aims to offer affordable high-speed broadband to all parts of Ireland where such services are not available commercially.

Deputy Naughten says contractors are now assessing infrastructure on the ground in rural areas of East Galway and West Roscommon.

He’s urging all households in the area to check their colour code on the National Broadband Map at – Broadband.Gov.ie: