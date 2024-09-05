Galway Bay FM

5 September 2024

Survey to identify affordable housing interest launched in County Galway

Members of the public are being asked to have their say in a County Galway affordable housing survey.

The County Council is looking to establish the level of interest and preferred locations in the county for affordable homes.

The results of the survey will help inform the delivery of housing as part of the Government’s ‘Housing for All Delivery Action Plan 2022-2026’.

County Cathaoirleach, Albert Dolan, says it’s vital the council gets a wide variety of views from the public:

The survey is live now on galway.ie/affordablesurvey and it will be open for four weeks.

