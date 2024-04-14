Galway Bay FM

14 April 2024

Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing

A survey is set to get underway in Letterfrack this summer, to assess the need for a pedestrian crossing in the village.

At County Hall this week, engineers told Councillor Eileen Mannion that peak tourist season is the ideal time to carry out the work.

The results will form part of a case that’ll be presented to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the crossing.

Councillor Eileen Mannion is confident that the demand is there and the survey will confirm that.

