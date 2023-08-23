Survey shows people in Connacht and Ulster most prepared for retirement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Connacht and Ulster are the most prepared for retirement.

That’s according to a new survey carried out by Standard Life Retirement Pulse.

Nationally, the survey found that current workers without a pension think that 31 is a good age to start one.

While those already retired generally started contributing at the earlier age of 28.

More than two thirds of those surveyed said they were unaware of, or lacking information about, the Government’s auto-enrollment scheme.

Meanwhile, three quarters of adults said they have something in place to provide for their mid to long term financial security.

Cash deposits and savings are most likely, ahead of pensions or property.

Overall, people in the North and West of the country score highest on preparedness for retirement – not just financially, but socially and mentally as well.

Of those already retired in both regions, 93 percent said they’re enjoying it – compared to just 74 percent in Leinster