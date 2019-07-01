Survey shows over half of people feel city council is doing a good job

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and county councils have scored well in a satisfaction survey of 21 local authorities for the years 2018 and 2019.

The analysis was carried out by the National Oversight and Audit Commission in March.

It shows that more than 70 per cent of people think the city council promotes economic activity, while 59 per cent were satisified with the council overall.

Over half of people surveyed feel the city council is doing a good job while a third feel they were well informed.

29 per cent rate the city council as providing good value for money.

The figures are broadly similar for the county council which was the subject of a survey in 2018.

The main difference between the city and county is that 42 per cent of people surveyed are satisfied with the city council’s openness and transparency while only 30 percent of people in the county can say the same about their council.

