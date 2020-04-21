Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly published survey shows Galway’s incidence rate of COVID 19 remains low.

Galway has recorded an incidence rate of 114, compared to 569 for Dublin per 100,000 in the population.

Cavan is very close behind Dublin, and then Westmeath.

The data has been compiled as part of ongoing computerised infectious disease reporting.

This is an information system developed to manage the surveillance and control of infectious diseases in Ireland.

In terms of cases, Dublin still has the highest number nationwide at 7,666 followed by Cork 1047 and Kildare 817.

As well as the low incidence rate, Galway’s number of cases is also at the lower end at 294.