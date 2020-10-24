Survey reveals major drop in rush hour traffic on popular city route

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An analysis of a popular city route during rush hour has revealed a major drop in traffic volume compared to the same period last year.

The figures come from traffic counters on the N6 Bothar na dTreabh on Thursday morning.

The survey recorded a traffic volume of 3,161cars between 7am and 10am – that’s a drop of 34 percent compared to the same time last year.

The National Transport Authority says the trends recorded during this time generally correlate with the overall traffic trends throughout the day.

This means it can be generally considered that traffic along the road has dropped by around a third overall.

The figure is broadly in line with the average stats recorded at locations across the country on Thursday.

The biggest drop was on the M1 North of J20 in Dublin – where traffic has decreased by 66 percent compared to this time last year.