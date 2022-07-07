Survey reveals huge variation in cost of dental fillings across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed a huge variation in the cost of dental fillings across Galway.

The report from the Irish Independent shows in Galway City, the cheapest price was €60, while the most expensive was €100.

Meanwhile, in the county, the price ranged from €65 at the lowest end, to €105 at the highest.

Nationally, Donegal recorded the lowest fee at €35, while a filling would cost patients €170 at a surgery in Blackrock.

Fintan Hourihane, chief executive with the Irish Dental Association, says the costs involved can have a big impact.