Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabilities in accessing the arts sector in Galway.

‘Levelling Access’ has been published by Galway, Mayo and Clare County Councils and is available online at Mayo.ie

The survey highlights the good work being done in all three counties by established organisations – and what more could be done to make the sector more accessible.

Case studies highlighted in Galway include the Blue Teapot Theatre Company, Arts Alive Galway, No Ropes Theatre Company, Speckled Egg Dance Company and the That’s Life programme operated by the Brothers of Charity.

Some of the biggest barriers identified when it comes to accessing the arts sector are lack of networking, assistance with funding applications and access to studios, as well as insufficient information on funding opportunities.

The survey found that a lot of progress has been made in opening up programme pathways to the arts for disabled people.

It acknowleges that the arts sector in Galway, working closely with disability organisations, are innovating and transforming the arts and disability landscape.

But it says arts and disability provision requires a comprehensive needs assessment, to focus on improving access and resources, as well as greater inter-agency investment.