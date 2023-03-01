Survey reveals 80% of city businesses concerned about litter as rejuvenation campaign planned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 80 percent of businesses across the city are concerned about litter.

That’s the findings of a survey on the public spaces and streetscapes in Galway, carried out by Galway Chamber.

But it also reveals that the vast majority of businesses are willing to get involved in efforts to make our streets and public realm areas more presentable.

A meeting was held today to discuss a new rejuvenation initiative that would bring together businesses and community groups like Tidy Towns, as well as Galway City Council.

David Nevin spoke to CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery – and he’s very happy with the engagement so far.