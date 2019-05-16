Survey reveals 24 thousand people commute to Galway city every day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed that 24 thousand people are commuting to Galway city every day.

That’s according to research from Vodafone, based on analytics used to map commuter trends, as well as CSO data.



The statistics collated by Vodafone also show that people are leaving towns and villages for employment, creating an economic drain in rural areas.

The analysis is being published as the communications firm is set to host a workshop in the city next week to explore a range of issues facing SME’s in Galway – including traffic congestion.

Other areas to be explored include remote working, commute times, increased demand for office space and enterprise outside urban centres.

The ‘Smart Business’ workshop will take place at the Portershed on Tuesday morning at 7.30.