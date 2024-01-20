Survey published this morning shows shortage of homes has caused price inflation in Galway City and County

A survey published today has shown that the worst shortage of homes probably ever seen in Ireland has caused price inflation in almost all markets despite a barrage of conditions that would ordinarily cause home values to fall.

The data is contained within this year’s How Much Is Your House Worth? 2024, A survey of 64 local Irish property markets, which also sets out to value every home in Ireland and was published this morning in the Irish Independent.

Outside Galway city (where three beds now cost €387,000), a movement of city-born buyers is being felt in cheaper towns such as Tuam, Athenry and Headford, and this has caused county-area prices to rocket by 10pc in 12 months.

Irish Independent Property Editor Mark Keenan says average prices in Galway City are 387,000 euro, up 5 percent on last year, while there was a 10 percent rise to 270,000: