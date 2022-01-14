Survey predicts house prices across Galway to rise by 5 percent this year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A new survey is predicting that house prices across Galway will rise by 5 percent this year.

The survey, carried out by the Real Estate Alliance, looked at the price of three-bed semis in both the city and county.

The REA price index shows such homes now cost €302 thousand on average in Galway City, up 4 percent on the figure recorded in December 2020.

While in the county, the figure now stands at €178 thousand, representing an increase of 5 percent.

Kevin Burke of the REA says the indications are that prices will continue to rise in Galway over the next 12 months.