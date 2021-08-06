Survey on public space improvements in Oranmore receives over 500 submissions

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online survey to find out what improvements the public want to see made in Oranmore has received over 500 submissions.

The survey was commissioned by the MÓR Action Group following the allocation of €100 thousand in local authority funding for the enhancement of public spaces.

The group says Galway County Council was finding it difficult to engage with the community due to the diverse range of groups and interests in Oranmore.

MÓR Action says it’s currently working through 517 submissions received and will shortly publish an analysis.

It adds it’s thrilled that so many people took the time and effort to voice their opinions on what changes are needed to make Oranmore a more welcoming, liveable and community-focused village.

