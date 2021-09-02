Survey on future of public spaces in Oranmore reveals public appetite for raft of changes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public survey on the future of public spaces in Oranmore has revealed a significant public appetite for a raft of changes.

The survey, carried out by the Mór Action group, received over 500 responses.

Some of the key things respondants were overwhelmingly in favour of include reduced speed limits in the village, improved traffic flow, and dedicated cycle lanes.

There was also strong interest in wider footpaths, increased car parking,the provision of a public square and increased public seating.

They’ll now be submitted to Galway County Council for consideration on how Oranmore will be developed going forward, and how funds will be spent on enhancing publics spaces and amenities.

Group spokesperson Caroline Rowan says almost 80 percent of people who responded were in favor of 30km speed limits in the village: